Two year old twins found alone on street, mother charged

CARLISLE, Pa. – A 30 year old Carlisle mother is charged after her twin 2 and a half year old daughters are found alone on the street. On Saturday May, 13, at about 7:38 a.m., Carlisle Police responded to a report of two unattended children in the area of N. Pitt Street and C Street.

The children were transported back to the police department and Children and Youth was notified. During the investigation it was determined that the mother of the children had dropped them off at a family member’s residence on the 700 block of N. Pitt Street. The family member was not aware the children had been dropped off and the little girls walked out of the residence, without anyone’s knowledge. The children were outside unattended and had been at serious risk.

Their mother was identified as Carsenia Simon. Simon was responsible to ensure that her children were being cared for. She was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children.