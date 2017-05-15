× Warrant issued for missing registered sex offender

HALIFAX, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police – Lykens, have an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Timothy Wayne Engle for failing to register his address under Megan’s Law. Under the law, Engle is required to appear, register and furnish his registration information to the State Police. He is required to update any change to his address, employment or other information furnished on his Sexual Offender Registration.

Engle has not lived at his registered address or worked for his registered employer since February in violation of the law. He also recently identified to have prohibited contact with young children in violation of his probation requirements. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Engle is described as a white male, 6′ 1′ tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be in the Harrisburg area. Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact PSP – Lykens at (717) 362-8700 or immediately contact their local police department.