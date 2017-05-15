× Women charged with robbery, threatening person with stun gun in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — Two women are in custody after police say they threatened someone with a stun gun and robbed them. It happened on May 10th at a hotel located in the 400 block of Corporate Circle. Police say Derez Flowers stole $100 from a wallet belonging to someone she met inside a room at the hotel. An argument ensued and at some point the victim was threatened with a stun gun. Flowers, 24, of E. St Louis, IL, was accompanied by Giselle Hilton, 24, of Akron OH.

Police say Hilton was found in possession of the stun gun that was used. As a result, Flowers and Hilton were charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Robbery and Unlawful Possession of Electronic Incapacitation Device. Both were placed in DCP on $75,000 bail.