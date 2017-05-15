× York-Adams League crowns lacrosse champions

YORK COUNTY – No luck for the Irish on Friday night, as both the York Catholic boys and girls fell in the YAIAA lacrosse championship doubleheader at Central York High School.

In game one, the Central York boys knocked off the defending champs from York Catholic, 16-8. Kollin Vaught controlled the faceoffs for the Panthers, while TJ Ross led the scoring with five goals and two assists.

The postseason continues for both squads at the District 3 tournament. In Class 2A, York Catholic starts district play on Tuesday, as the No. 2 Irish host No.15 South Western. In Class 3A, No 3. Central York has a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 6 Hempfield and No. 11 Penn Manor on Thursday.

In game two of Friday night's doubleheader, the girls championship featured a rematch from last year's title game between Kennard-Dale and York Catholic. And once again, the Irish came up short.

Kennard-Dale trailed York Catholic by two with five minutes left, but the Rams scored the last four goals of the game to earn the 12-10 win and clinch their third straight league title. Emmie Dressel led Kennard-Dale with three goals and three assists. The Rams have won eight of the nine YAIAA championships in lacrosse.

Both teams take the field Monday in District 3 openers for Class 2A, with No. 2 Kennard-Dale facing No. 15 Harrisburg Christian and No. 3 York Catholic taking on No. 14 Berks Catholic.