× 2017 primary election: what you need to know

YORK, Pa. — Voters in Pennsylvania will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2017 primary election.

There are a number of municipal, county and state-wide races taking place. Only those with primary party affiliations will be able to cast their ballots, third party voters will have to wait until the general election in November.

If you have any questions about voting, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, Pedro Cortez, says there’s voting information online at votespa.com. There you can determine your polling location and check your registration status.

Polls are open 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Voters voting for the first time in their precinct must show ID. It can be a photo or non-photo form of identification.