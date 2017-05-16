Alcohol sales on the ballot in Biglerville, Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIGERLERVILLE, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- Voters in one Adams County community will decide if the borough should keep its 80-year-old dry status or allow alcohol sales.

People haven't been able to order an alcoholic drink in Biglerville since post-prohibition days in Pennsylvania. A ballot issue for voters raises the question if its time to reconsider.

BYOB stands for 'bring your own beer,' bottle or drink of choice. In Biglerville, it's the only option for diners while eating out.

Voter Marian Parsons said "I actually didn't know that Biglerville was a dry town. I've lived here for 10 years, and I never knew that, until the petition came around."

Two ballot question for voters in this Adams County community ask if businesses should be able to sell liquor, and or beer.

"I think it's probably an antiquated law, and it's time to maybe revisit it, and change it," Parsons said.

Voter John DeFeo said "I'm not into too many people drinking and driving, or becoming violent through drinking. That's why I wouldn't vote for it."

Voer Dick Mountfort said "I think we should come into the 21st century."

Biglerville has been a dry borough since 1937, but with one exception made for the American Legion back in 1995.

"We have one licensed establishment in the borough. It seems fair to consider a second one. We're not voting for excessive use of liquor," Mountfort said.

Beer or wine aren't on the menu at a Biglerville restaurant called Fidler & Co.

Fidler & Co owner Josh Fidler said "we've kind of plateaued in our food sales, what we can do with this many seats, and the hours that we're open. If we could get a liquor license, it would allow the servers to upsell our tables a little bit."

"If you really want to drink, you should bring your own," DeFeo said.

"I'm actually not an alcohol drinker myself, but I just felt like we have a lot of great wineries in the area, and some great restaurants too. If they would love to be able to serve alcohol to people who would like to buy it, I think they should be able to do that," Parsons said.

Fidler hopes enough voters turnout, and vote yes

"If this referendum passes today, it doesn't guarantee us a liquor license, it just opens the playing field to be more competitive in a market," Fidler said.

Poll workers said they didn't see many voters come out to cast their ballot, on a day which they called slow.