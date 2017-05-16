Big jump in April 2017 PA Casino table games revenue
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced a big jump in April 2017 table games revenue.
Pennsylvania casinos made 10.2% more money in In tables games compared for April 2016; $79,546,606 in April 2017 compared to $72,206,809 in April 2016.
Total tax revenue from table games play during April was $12,859,930 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
The newly reported table game numbers when combined with the earlier reported April slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue was 1.44% higher than April of last year.
|Casino
|April 2017
Table Games
Revenue
|April 2016
Table Games
Revenue
|% Change
|Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem
|$21,905,082
|$17,701,196
|23.75%
|Parx Casino
|$15,398,150
|$14,466,610
|6.44%
|SugarHouse Casino
|$10,369,438
|$9,752,361
|6.33%
|Rivers Casino
|$5,870,257
|$6,652,603
|-11.76%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$5,050,332
|$5,412,380
|-6.69%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$4,917,779
|$3,481,374
|41.26%
|The Meadows Casino
|$4,341,278
|$2,840,161
|52.85%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$3,504,838
|$4,225,842
|-17.06%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$3,353,102
|$2,851,057
|17.61%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|$3,053,136
|$3,061,950
|-0.29%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$1,507,981
|$1,302,003
|15.82%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$275,234
|$459,271
|-40.07%
|Statewide Total
|$79,546,606
|$72,206,809
|10.16%
|Casino
|April 2017
Total Gaming
Revenue
|April 2016
Total Gaming
Revenue
|% Change
|Parx Casino
|$49,002,208
|$48,531,262
|0.97%
|Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem
|$48,290,439
|$43,877,133
|10.06%
|Rivers Casino
|$28,874,608
|$30,574,515
|-5.56%
|SugarHouse Casino
|$26,170,209
|$26,299,934
|-0.49%
|The Meadows Casino
|$23,707,329
|$22,095,921
|7.29%
|Harrah’s Philadelphia
|$23,233,654
|$24,218,245
|-4.07%
|Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|$22,009,586
|$22,027,271
|-0.08%
|Mohegan Sun Pocono
|$21,681,963
|$23,461,903
|-7.59%
|Mount Airy Casino Resort
|$17,615,422
|$15,862,020
|11.05%
|Presque Isle Downs and Casino
|$11,043,633
|$11,451,714
|-3.56%
|Valley Forge Casino Resort
|$10,753,184
|$9,694,886
|10.92%
|Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
|$2,867,124
|$3,111,694
|-7.86%
|Statewide Total
|$285,249,358
|$281,206,497
|1.44%