Big jump in April 2017 PA Casino table games revenue

Posted 12:01 PM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, May 16, 2017

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced a big jump in April 2017 table games revenue.

Pennsylvania casinos made 10.2% more money in In tables games compared for April 2016; $79,546,606 in April 2017 compared to $72,206,809 in April 2016.

Total tax revenue from table games play during April was $12,859,930 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The newly reported table game numbers when combined with the earlier reported April slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue was 1.44% higher than April of last year.

Casino April 2017

Table Games

Revenue

 April 2016

Table Games

Revenue

 % Change
Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $21,905,082 $17,701,196 23.75%
Parx Casino $15,398,150 $14,466,610 6.44%
SugarHouse Casino $10,369,438 $9,752,361 6.33%
Rivers Casino $5,870,257 $6,652,603 -11.76%
Harrah’s Philadelphia $5,050,332 $5,412,380 -6.69%
Mount Airy Casino Resort $4,917,779 $3,481,374 41.26%
The Meadows Casino $4,341,278 $2,840,161 52.85%
Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,504,838 $4,225,842 -17.06%
Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,353,102 $2,851,057 17.61%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,053,136 $3,061,950 -0.29%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,507,981 $1,302,003 15.82%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $275,234 $459,271 -40.07%
Statewide Total $79,546,606 $72,206,809 10.16%

 

Casino April 2017

Total Gaming

Revenue

 April 2016

Total Gaming

Revenue

 % Change
Parx Casino $49,002,208 $48,531,262 0.97%
Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $48,290,439 $43,877,133 10.06%
Rivers Casino $28,874,608 $30,574,515 -5.56%
SugarHouse Casino $26,170,209 $26,299,934 -0.49%
The Meadows Casino $23,707,329 $22,095,921 7.29%
Harrah’s Philadelphia $23,233,654 $24,218,245 -4.07%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $22,009,586 $22,027,271 -0.08%
Mohegan Sun Pocono $21,681,963 $23,461,903 -7.59%
Mount Airy Casino Resort $17,615,422 $15,862,020 11.05%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino $11,043,633 $11,451,714 -3.56%
Valley Forge Casino Resort $10,753,184 $9,694,886 10.92%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,867,124 $3,111,694 -7.86%
Statewide Total $285,249,358 $281,206,497 1.44%

 