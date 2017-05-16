× Big jump in April 2017 PA Casino table games revenue

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced a big jump in April 2017 table games revenue.

Pennsylvania casinos made 10.2% more money in In tables games compared for April 2016; $79,546,606 in April 2017 compared to $72,206,809 in April 2016.

Total tax revenue from table games play during April was $12,859,930 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The newly reported table game numbers when combined with the earlier reported April slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue was 1.44% higher than April of last year.

Casino April 2017 Table Games Revenue April 2016 Table Games Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $21,905,082 $17,701,196 23.75% Parx Casino $15,398,150 $14,466,610 6.44% SugarHouse Casino $10,369,438 $9,752,361 6.33% Rivers Casino $5,870,257 $6,652,603 -11.76% Harrah’s Philadelphia $5,050,332 $5,412,380 -6.69% Mount Airy Casino Resort $4,917,779 $3,481,374 41.26% The Meadows Casino $4,341,278 $2,840,161 52.85% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,504,838 $4,225,842 -17.06% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,353,102 $2,851,057 17.61% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,053,136 $3,061,950 -0.29% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,507,981 $1,302,003 15.82% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $275,234 $459,271 -40.07% Statewide Total $79,546,606 $72,206,809 10.16%