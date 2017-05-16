Cocalico knocks off Eastern York in district lacrosse playoffs
WRIGHTSVILLE, York County – Eastern York had never been here before. The District 3 girls lacrosse playoffs kicked off on Monday with the No. 8 Golden Knights making their debut in the district tournament, hosting No. 9 Cocalico in the first round.
But the postseason for the Knights ended quickly as the Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back, en route to a 16-4 victory.
Sydney Costanza led Cocalico with six goals, and Alyiha Price added four goals and two assists, as the Eagles notched their first District 3 win since 2012.
Cocalico (11-7) advances to face top-seed Susquehannock in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Other District 3 girls lacrosse first round scores:
Class 2A
(1) Susquehannock 28, (16) West York 4
(2) Kennard-Dale 29, (15) Harrisburg Christian 2
(3) York Catholic 19, (14) Berks Catholic 6
(4) Hershey 20, (13) Twin Valley 8
(5) Lancaster Country Day 16, (12) Lower Dauphin 9
(6) Wyomissing 20, (11) Palmyra 9
(10) Trinity 15, (7) Lampeter-Strasburg 14
Class 3A
(5) Governor Mifflin 13, (12) Dallastown 6
(6) Hempfield 17, (11) Red Lion 12
(7) Central Dauphin 14, (10) Carlisle 9
(8) South Western 14, (9) New Oxford 8