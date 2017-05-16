× Cocalico knocks off Eastern York in district lacrosse playoffs

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County – Eastern York had never been here before. The District 3 girls lacrosse playoffs kicked off on Monday with the No. 8 Golden Knights making their debut in the district tournament, hosting No. 9 Cocalico in the first round.

But the postseason for the Knights ended quickly as the Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back, en route to a 16-4 victory.

Sydney Costanza led Cocalico with six goals, and Alyiha Price added four goals and two assists, as the Eagles notched their first District 3 win since 2012.

Cocalico (11-7) advances to face top-seed Susquehannock in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Other District 3 girls lacrosse first round scores:

Class 2A

(1) Susquehannock 28, (16) West York 4

(2) Kennard-Dale 29, (15) Harrisburg Christian 2

(3) York Catholic 19, (14) Berks Catholic 6

(4) Hershey 20, (13) Twin Valley 8

(5) Lancaster Country Day 16, (12) Lower Dauphin 9

(6) Wyomissing 20, (11) Palmyra 9

(10) Trinity 15, (7) Lampeter-Strasburg 14

Class 3A

(5) Governor Mifflin 13, (12) Dallastown 6

(6) Hempfield 17, (11) Red Lion 12

(7) Central Dauphin 14, (10) Carlisle 9

(8) South Western 14, (9) New Oxford 8