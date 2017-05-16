× Ephrata man accused of stealing 4 flat screen tv sets from Walmart

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police took William C. Kump, 29, of 63 Reagan Drive, Ephrata Township into custody at his home at around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kump was arrested on two counts of felony retail theft following investigations into two separate thefts from the Walmart store in Ephrata. The first occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Friday, May 13th. and the second occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16th.

In both instances, a male suspect, later identified at Kump, loaded two televisions into a cart and exited the store through the front doors without paying for the televisions. A total of 4 televisions, with a value of approximately $750.00 were stolen in the two incidents.

Kump was arraigned and bail was set at $20,000 per count. Kump was out on bail for pending charges in other counties at the time of his arrest.