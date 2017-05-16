× Former volunteer firefighter charged in series of arsons in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A former volunteer firefighter is behind bars after police say he set a series of fires in Lower Paxton Township.

Jake T. Reader, 21, is charged with arson, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned Monday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $2,000,000 bail.

According to police reports, Reader set fires on the 100 block of Wyndham Way on April 17 and again on May 7. The April 17 fire caused about $1 million dollars worth of damage to four townhouses. Police say Reader set fire to two townhouses on May 7. The third fire happened at a building used as a daycare located along the 4900 block of Berkley Street on May 5.

Police say Reader had once served as a volunteer firefighter with the Colonial Park Fire Company. He was dismissed by the fire company last year, according to police reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.