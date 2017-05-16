× Harrisburg man charged in heroin overdose death

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was charged Monday after police say he supplied the heroin that killed someone earlier this year.

John P. Dick, 43, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death. He was arraigned Monday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to Swatara Township police, Dick is charged in connection to a heroin overdose death on March 11.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.