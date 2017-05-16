× Honest Company recalls wipes for mold

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Wipes. This product is distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

Please note that wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

Certain lots of these Wipes are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of mold. The company believes the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable. Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product.

To see whether you have an affected lot, please enter your lot number in the search field below.

No other products of The Honest Company are impacted by this recall.

Consumers may return affected product to their point of purchase for a full refund.

For Retail purchases, please return affected product to the store location with proof of purchase.

Consumers with questions about their wipes specifically may call 888-862-8818 M – F 7AM to 5PM Pacific.

Lot number is located on the back of Wipes package