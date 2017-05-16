× Hummelstown woman dies in airboat crash the day after she graduates college

EVERGLADES, Fl.– A Hummelstown woman is dead after a Florida Everglades airboat went awry.

Elizabeth Goldenberg, 22, died from her injuries at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Four others were thrown from the vessel late Saturday morning, with Elizabeth’s younger sister, Dana, being hospitalized with minor injuries.

Goldenberg’s parents, David and Renee, both 54, were not injured in the crash.

Goldenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami on Friday.

Her funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kesher Israel Synagogue in Harrisburg, Pa.