Lebanon School District hires next superintendent

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon Board of School Directors voted unanimously to approve the district’s next Superintendent of Schools last night. Dr. Arthur Abrom will take over leadership of the district from Dr. Marianne Bartley, who is retiring at the end of June after 16 of service.

Abrom has over 22 years of experience in the education field. He is currently the Director of Elementary Education for the School District of Lancaster.

He was hired for a five year period that begins on July 1 at a starting salary of $150,000.