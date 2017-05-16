× Littlestown High School band director charged with sexual assault

LITTLESTOWN BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-Police have arrested Littlestown High School’s chorus and band director for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing current and former students, according to the criminal complaint.

Nicholas A. Oaster, 32, of Hanover is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and harassment. He was arraigned Tuesday and taken to Adams County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Oaster was placed on administrative leave on April 8–the day after school officials were alerted to the investigation, according to a statement posted on the Littlestown Area School District website.

Littlestown High School Principal Matthew Meakin contacted police on April 7 after a student came forward with information pertaining to Oaster’s alleged inappropriate behavior with a former student, according to court documents. The girl said she feared for the safety of future students and did not want to see them hurt in the same way, according to the criminal complaint.

In all, four current and former female students came forward with allegations against Oaster, court records state.

During an interview with police, a former student said that Oaster lured her into the band office and sexually assaulted her in October 2012. She said afterwards Oaster gave her a hug and tried to comfort her from crying, according to court documents.

Another student claimed Oaster had been “sexually harassing her since she started high school” and repeatedly made sexual comments that made her feel uncomfortable, court records state.

Another former student told police that Oaster grabbed her butt four or five times as she helped him carry instruments for band rehearsals. She also said Oaster made inappropriate sexual remarks on several different occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.