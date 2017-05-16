× Man arrested after stealing items from garage in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man that is accused of stealing items from a city garage.

Michael Detwiler, 50, is charged with Burglary and Possession of Instruments of a crime for the incident.

On May 16 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Graham St. for a burglar alarm.

Officers found Detwiler walking between two of the buildings, wearing a backpack and carrying two other bags.

Detwiler was in possession of a laptop computer, a string trimmer, hedge clipper, battery charger, luggage and clothing, and told police that he had found these items in the dumpster.

However, officials were able to determine that the rear door to the business had the alarm sound had fresh pry marks near the lock, in the same area where Detwiler was orignially seen.

After conducting a neighborhood canvas, police located a garage in the 3100 block Pennwood Road with the overhead garage door partially open.

Officers were able to contact the owner who confirmed that the door had been forced open and identified many of the stolen items as his own.

Now, Detwiler will face charges.