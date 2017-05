× Man charged with supplying heroin that resulted in death

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Swatara Township Police arrested 43-year-old John P. Dick for a Drug Delivery Resulting in Death in a fatal overdose incident on 11 March. Dick’s arrest was due to a delivery of heroin that resulted in the death of a woman.

Following arraignment at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, Dick was sent to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $500,000. He faces a preliminary hearing at the end of the month.