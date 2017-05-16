× Man facing charges after pointing, firing BB gun at girlfriend holding three-week-old daughter

ELIZABETHVILLE BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 19-year-old man is facing charges after firing BB’s and shoving his girlfriend while she was holding their three-week-old daughter.

Nathaniel Plante, 19, of Elizabethville, is facing Simple Assault charges for the incident.

On May 12 just after midnight, police responded to E. Main Street for a reported domestic altercation.

Plante and his girlfriend were engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the victim shoved Plante.

Plante proceeded to shove the victim and grab her before pointing a BB gun at her while she was holding their three-week-old daughter. He fired approximately 4 BB’s at her before grabbing her by the shirt and pulling her back into the home.

Plante blocked the door to prevent the victim any chance of leaving the house.

Now, he will face charges.