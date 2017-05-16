× New charges filed against sister of defendant in Halifax Township child abuse case

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Charges have been brought against the sister of a man who was charged with the abuse of children in December 2016.

Erin Leigh Eickstadt, 31, of Harrisburg, is facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the abuse.

During an investigation, police found that Eickstadt, the sister of Joshua Weyant (one of the defendants in the case) had forced the 6-year-old victim to eat his own feces while she was visiting the home.

Eickstadt also endangered the victims by locking them in an unheated bedroom and forced them to participate in physical punishments, despite the children’s poor physical conditions.

The charges in this case were authorized by the Child Abuse Protection Unit of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.