No injuries in school bus crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA TWP., Lancaster, Pa. — No one was hurt this afternoon when a school bus collided with a Case tractor in Ephrata Twp. It ahppened just after 3 p.m. on the 700 block or Rettew Mill Rd. The bus was carrying 6 students at the time of the crash.

Police determined that the bus attempted to pass the tractor on the left just prior to the tractor making a left turn and striking the bus as it attempted to pass the tractor. Both vehicles sustained non-disabling damage.