Philadelphia man flees from police after abandoning 210 bags of heroin in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are looking for a Philadelphia man who they say dropped 210 bags of heroin in Lancaster city last week as he fled from drug task force detectives.

Arsenio Gates, 28, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities were tipped off that Gates was traveling to Lancaster from Philadelphia with heroin on May 12. Lancaster Drug Task Force detectives caught up with Gates as he got off the train at the Lancaster City Amtrak Station on Friday. Police searched his bags and found marijuana. As police were attempting to place Gates under arrest–he took off.

During the pursuit, Gates was seen throwing a bag containing 210 bags of heroin onto the ground. He was last seen along the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue.

Anyone with information on Gates’ whereabouts is asked to call LCDTF at 1-800-422-1380 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.