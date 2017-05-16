× Police: 250 pound bear hit, killed by vehicle in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 250 pound bear in Dauphin County early Tuesday morning.

It happened along Colonial Road near Earl Drive in Lower Paxton Township shortly after midnight.

The bear showed obvious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to police reports. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene and there were no witnesses.

Police say while uncommon, wild animals roaming fairly populated areas of the township do occur, especially at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.