Police investigating suspicious death of 34 year old Columbia woman

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – The Southern Regional Police Department is investigating a suspicious death which occurred on May 8th at the Outdoor World Campground, 2111 Millersville Road in Pequea Township. The victim identified as 34-year-old Amanda Place of Columbia, was staying with friends at a campsite within the campground. She was by herself for several hours and upon the return of her friends she was found unresponsive.

Her friends placed her in a private vehicle and began to driver her to the hospital, however after several miles stopped and called for an ambulance. Arriving emergency response personnel found Place unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. There were no obvious signs of injury to Place and nothing unusual was found at the campsite. The official cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Amanda Place prior to her death or any information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the Southern Regional Police Department (717) 872-0352. Anonymous tips may be left at www.slcrpd.org