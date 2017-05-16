Police seeking the identity of woman who stole over $1,000 worth of purses from Bon Ton

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information to identify a suspect that stole four purses.

On Monday May 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the pictured female stole four purses from the Bon Ton store located at 600 Park City Center.

The combined value of the loot exceeded $1,000.

The suspect was last seen by loss prevention personnel as she got into the passenger side of a white Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Lt. Brad Shenk at 717-735-3140 shenkb@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this CrimeWatch page.