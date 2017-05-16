× Second teen suspect in Lancaster City armed robbery arrest

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police arrest the second suspect in an April 28th armed robbery. It happen at about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Arch Street. The victims told police that they had been walking on S. Arch Street when they were approached by two males. The victims knew one of the males to be 18-year-old Rakim Glover. The other male was unknown to them but described as a black male, thin build, approximately 5′ 08″, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood cinched around his face. The victims saw that the lower portion of the suspect’s face was also covered by a black mask with a skull printed on the fabric.

Glover was taken into custody at about 10:30 p.m. the same night on the 700 block of Manor Street after a brief foot chase. He was found to be in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and suspected marijuana and heroin.

Throught investigation the second suspect was identified as 18-year-old Izaiah Baratta. He was arrested over the weekend at his residence in the 600 block of Almanac Avenue in the city.

Baratta is charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Criminal Conspiracy (Robbery), Receiving Stolen Property, and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Following arraignment Baratta was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.