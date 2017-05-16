Senator Martin drafting bill which targets violent, destructive protesters in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONESTOGA TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Holding violent protesters accountable for any damage they cause. That's the premise of a bill State Senator Scott Martin of Lancaster County is drafting since construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline is so close to starting.

Driving through Conestoga Township, you immediately see signs opposing the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline; the construction of more than 30 miles of natural gas pipeline could begin this summer. State Senator Scott Martin is preparing a bill in case pipeline protests turn violent.

"If they're protesting violently, and they do some kind of property damage, then yes, they should be held responsible. We should all be held responsible for our own actions," said Bill Kilby, Conestoga Township.

"He's so worried about damage from a possible protest. What about the damage being done to his constituents -- to my home?" said Nancy Jeffries. She says her home is in the vaporization zone.

Senator Martin says pipeline protests in North Dakota cost that state and local taxpayers nearly $40 million. He wants to shield taxpayers in Central Pennsylvania of that potential burden by holding violent and destructive protesters accountable for damages they cause. Kim Kann has lived in Conestoga Township for 30 years and hopes the bill holds all parties accountable. She's concerned because Martin held a closed forum with law enforcement officials.

"If he is uni-laterally going to hold people responsible for making sure that there is no violence, there is no property damage, there are no injuries, he would be far more believable were he doing that across the board," said Kann.

Senator Martin says people have a right to protest and leaders have the responsibility of keeping those demonstrations peaceful. Bill Kilby sees the pipeline as inevitable.

"Millions of miles of pipelines in the United States, and those pipelines weren't stopped. Are we going to be able to stop these?" questioned Kilby.

According to Williams Partners, the company behind the pipeline, the Lancaster County region is just a part of the country's most active natural gas production area.