State Police, PennDOT promote seat belt safety enforcement, child seat inspections

Harrisburg, PA – Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and busy summer travel season, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will partner with municipal police departments statewide during the national “Click it or Ticket” seat-belt enforcement mobilization through June 4.

As part of the enforcement, Pennsylvania State Police and local departments will join agencies across the eastern half of the United States for a border-to-border initiative beginning May 22 to provide increased seat-belt enforcement at state borders, reinforcing the states’ focus on safety.

Additionally, to help ensure the safety of infants and children in cars, troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will offer no-cost car seat fittings and inspections at various locations throughout the state.

“We encourage anyone who drives with children in the car to take advantage of this resource, whether they have a new baby in the family or need a quick refresher on the proper installation of a safety seat,” said Major Edward Hoke, director, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. “The consistent use of seat belts and child passenger safety seats is the first step toward keeping your family safe on the road.”

According to PennDOT data, unrestrained fatalities decreased from 413 to 408 in 2016. The statewide number of crashes in which people were not wearing seat belts increased to 14,992, compared to 13,534 in 2015.

Motorists are reminded that Pennsylvania’s primary seat-belt law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years old to buckle up when riding anywhere in a vehicle. After the age of 18, drivers and passengers must wear a seat belt when behind the wheel or in the front passenger seat.

As of August, 2016, Pennsylvania law mandates that children under two-years-old to be secured in a rear-facing car seat. Children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. A booster seat is required for children until their eighth birthday.

“Working together with our law enforcement partners, PennDOT aims to educate the public on resources available, but also send a united message to motorists,” Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Adults must provide a positive example to children by wearing their seat belts and properly securing passengers.”

For more information on seat belt safety visit, http://www.penndot.gov/safety.

A complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available at http://www.psp.pa.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT, PSP