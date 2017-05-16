Tuesday begins significant warming that lasts through midweek

WARMING UP: Conditions are quiet once again to start on this Tuesday, and the breezes have settled. There’s just a few clouds, so sunglasses are still needed heading out the door. Temperatures are a bit chilly to start, with readings beginning in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A warm front passing through boosts temperatures higher this afternoon. There’s some added clouds for part of the afternoon as it passes, but still expect plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. The overnight period is mostly clear, and it’s milder. Readings fall into the middle to upper 50s.

FEELING SUMMERY MIDWEEK: A ridge of high pressure intensifies through the middle of the week, giving a mid-summer feel to the region. There’s mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s, with some spots touching 90 degrees. The humidity increases too. Skies turn partly sunny Thursday, and there’s a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again for many!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn unsettled toward the end of the week, with thunderstorm coverage increasing as the next system pushes through the region. Friday is still very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, there’s a better chance for isolated thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with an isolated shower possible for Sunday. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 70s. Monday is warm and humid again. There’s the chance for thunderstorms, with afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!