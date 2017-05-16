× We turn up the heat and the humidity for Wednesday

SUMMER FEEL FOR A FEW DAYS

With the Jetstream well north, we are placed under a bubble of high pressure, which will provide near record warmth for a couple of days. Many spots will touch 90 degrees tomorrow and again Thursday. You’ll notice the humidity increasing as well. Plenty of sunshine heats us up quickly to the upper 80s

to near 90 degrees. More clouds stream in for Thursday and with the heat and humidity, a late day thunderstorm or two could pop up. Once again readings are in the upper 80s and

lower 90s. A few more thunderstorms are possible Friday as cold front swings in. The front is expected to weaken, and moisture is lacking, so storms are not expected to be widespread but isolated in nature. Temperatures are still quite warm but fall back to the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend looks to remain mostly dry but temperatures are back in the 70s. It’s a pleasant day Saturday under partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. Clouds build in for Sunday, however, expect a mostly dry day. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two heading towards evening. High temperatures top out in the middle and upper 70s. It turns a bit humid again for Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. High temperatures are a notch warmer near 80 degrees.

