Angry Carlisle mayoral candidate tased, arrested on burglary charge

CARLISLE, Pa. – On election night at about 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. West Street for an out of control man damaging property with a hammer. Upon arrival, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Scott Robinson, candidate for the Republican nomination for Mayor of Carlisle.

Robinson is alleged to have tried to force his way into a home and had to be physically removed by the residents. In an angry tirade, Robinson then used a hammer to cause severe damage to the storm door of the same residence he tried to enter. Prior to police arrival, Robinson was to have been yelling and screaming at persons in the vicinity during the disturbance. When officers attempted to take Robinson into custody, he resisted and a Taser had to be used to subdue him. He was transported to the Central Booking Center at Cumberland County Prison where he was arraigned on Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief charges. His bail was set at $75,000.

Robinson garned enough votes to win the GOP nomination for Mayor. He will face incumbent Mayor Tim Scott, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, in the fall general election.