Behind the scenes: Live fire training at Fort Indiantown Gap

Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, Pa.-- During the warm weather months, people in Lebanon County can often hear loud explosions. It's live fire training exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap. National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers from around the country spend several weeks at the Lebanon County training grounds learning how to fire high powered artillery weapons. About 130 thousand soldiers train at the facility annually. While much of the live firing happens during the warmer weather months, training does take place at Fort Indiantown Gap year round.