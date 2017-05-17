Charged for checking your money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County -- A man in York County wants to know why he is charged every month, just to make sure he still has money in his bank account.

Not too long ago, those bank statements were mailed to most people for free.

This is Craig Cooper of York's latest bank statement.

It looks pretty standard, until you get to the last line for a a withdrawal paper statement free with a $1 tag.

"They didn't used to charge us years ago, so why do they have the right to charge us now?"

Cooper says he's being charged a dollar per bank account every month from Member's First Federal Credit Union to get his statements printed out and mailed to him.

Even though it's one dollar, he says he's not being petty because that can add up.

His daughter has an account too.

That adds up to $24 dollars he feels he shouldn't have to pay.

"It's hard to believe it costs a dollar. It's a piece of paper, it's ink. It doesn't cost a dollar."

Cooper says with all the scams and hackers out there, he doesn't want to do any of his banking online.

According to the National Consumer Law Center, 33% of United States Households do not have broadband internet at home - making it hard to do online banking.

"There's also lots of people who don't want to pay for it or can't afford it."

FOX43 contacted Members First to see why the credit union is charging Cooper that dollar fee.

After numerous calls and email attempts, we got this response: "We appreciate you reaching out to us but we have no comment."

"I could go looking around, but I have a sneaky feeling this is a practice used a lot now a days," said Cooper.

FOX43 Finds Out did look around to see if some other banks and credit unions in Central Pennsylvania charge to get a hard copy of your bank statement mailed to you.

Both First Capital and Heritage Valley Federal Credit Unions say they do not charge a fee for paper statements.

M&T and Wells Fargo banks also say they don't charge if customers want a paper statement.

BB&T bank says a paper copy is free for every account, except for student checking, which is an extra three dollars.

As for Cooper, he says he'll continue to pay the fee but is upset Member's First gave no explanation for the charge.

"I can't believe how many people are paying these fees. It's unfair. We didn't used to have to pay them."

It's no surprise that people don't want to pay that extra fee.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that about half of the people who are opting out of paper statements end up not reviewing their statements all together.

It's not just banks that charge for paper statements, some phone companies and and insurances companies do too.

The best way to avoid the charge is to get your bill online.

Here are some of the statements from banks and credit unions on their policy on paper statements and charges:

First Capital Federal Credit Union: "Does not charge members for a paper statement. However, we do encourage folks to sign up for e-statements as an environmentally-friendly option. Plus, in order to qualify to earn rewards through our Kasasa checking accounts, members with a Kasasa checking account must sign up for e-statements. Another great thing that we do is offer two years` worth of statements through our online channel which could be more beneficial for members who need historical data."

Heritage Valley Federal Credit Union: "Does not charge a statement fee to our members that wish to receive paper statements mailed to them. However, we do offer online services that make it easier for our members to access their account information at any time. This provides convenience and carries out our vision and tagline of 'Effortless Banking'."

Santander Bank: "We do not charge a paper statement fee on our consumer savings and consumer money market savings products. We introduced a $3 paper statement fee, which is industry standard for banks our size, on consumer checking products, with the exception of our Select Checking and Premier Plus Checking, in November 2015 after many of our customers chose to be environmentally friendly and enrolled in paperless statements. Customers enrolled in paperless can access their statements anytime, anywhere through our online banking platform and, if they need a copy of their statement, can print it for free from their computer. Upon request, we do waive the statement fee for account holders 65 years of age and older."

M&T Bank: "At M&T Bank, we give our customers the option to receive their statements either on paper via mail or electronically. We do not charge for either option."

Wells Fargo: "We do not charge for paper statements unless the customer requests check images along with them."

BB&T Bank: "Paper statements are free throughout most our footprint expect for student checking, for which we charge $3."