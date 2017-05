× Child falls out of third-story window in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A two-year-old child fell out of a third-story window according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of Buckwalter Road around 9:20 a.m.

The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.