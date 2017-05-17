× Douglas recalls plush toys due to choking hazard

Douglas is recalling about 25,00 plush toys due to a choking hazard. This recall involves the Oliver™ the Bear, Chewie™ the English Bulldog, and Charlotte™ the Fox model plush toys. Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, with a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear” and a red, removable cape. Chewie is a stuffed, brown and white English Bulldog with a blue patch sewn on the chest that reads “Chewie.” Charlotte is a stuffed, brown, black and white Fox with removable blue cape. Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words “DOUGLAS® the cuddle toy.” The plastic eyes on the plush toys can detach, posing a choking hazard.