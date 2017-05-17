Douglas recalls plush toys due to choking hazard
Douglas is recalling about 25,00 plush toys due to a choking hazard. This recall involves the Oliver™ the Bear, Chewie™ the English Bulldog, and Charlotte™ the Fox model plush toys. Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, with a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear” and a red, removable cape. Chewie is a stuffed, brown and white English Bulldog with a blue patch sewn on the chest that reads “Chewie.” Charlotte is a stuffed, brown, black and white Fox with removable blue cape. Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words “DOUGLAS® the cuddle toy.” The plastic eyes on the plush toys can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement product or a full refund. Consumers should contact Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes detaching or loosening. No injuries have been reported.
The toys were sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017 for about $20. Also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) to various individuals and organizations. They are manufactured in China.