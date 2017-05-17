× Ephrata woman sentenced to at least three years in prison for DUI crash that killed one

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata woman is set to serve at least three years in prison for being intoxicated when she caused a single-vehicle crash that killed her friend in 2016.

Bethany Gee, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to vehicular homicide while DUI and related counts regarding the May 13, 2016 crash that killed 20-year-old Stephanie Gerola.

Gee sped through an intersection and crashed her vehicle into a wall on West Queen Street. Gerola was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle and three other passengers were hurt in the crash.

Police determined that Gee was driving between 60 and 70 mph in a 35 mph zone prior to the crash.

Gee admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana prior to driving, and sped up after seeing a police vehicle before driving through the intersection and losing control of the vehicle.

She apologized in court, before receiving a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison, followed by 4 years of probation.