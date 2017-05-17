× Harrisburg man charged in drug overdose death

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa – On April 15, at approximately 1:00 o’clock in the morning, Upper Allen Township Police responded to a local business in the township for a possible drug overdose. When officers arrived, suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were found with a male patient and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

During the course of the investigation police identified Rigoberto Nunez, 37, of the 1400 block of Berryhill Street, Harrisburg, as the person who delivered the heroin to the victim shortly before his death.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Nunez was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident. Nunez is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Following arraignment Nunez was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held at a later date.