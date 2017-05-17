Lancaster Mennonite student details moments during and after Route 30 school bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- "I could hear the tires and the first bang, and then, the second one, and then, I was like on the side, and there were people and bags on top of me," said Cameron Hoober, an 8th grader at Lancaster Mennonite Middle School.

Hoober is one of the 14 students who were traveling to Lancaster Mennonite School when, according to the district attorney, the bus was involved in a chain reaction crash - one student was life flown to Children's Hospital in Philadelphia and is in critical condition. Cameron called his mom, Karen, as soon as it happened.

"I got the call from Cameron. He said immediately that he was okay but that he was in a serious or a bad accident," said Karen Hoober.

"We were just asking each other if we were okay. It was so hectic. My friend didn't even notice he lost his shoe," said Cameron.

13 others, including the bus driver, were treated at Lancaster General Hospital for injuries. The superintendent says resources are being offered to students in shock.

"We've been providing the care, providing more counselors, obviously more pastors, giving students the time they need with the necessary adults that they need to communicate with," said Dr. Pamela Tieszen.

All of the students are high school aged but Cameron, and another student is in Pre-K at the Locust Grove Campus. The students were driving in from eastern Chester County. A neighbor blames road rage for the crash on Route 30.

"It's attitudes, really, what it is. It's this road rage, my goodness, I've never heard of this road rage before," said Ed Drakely of Lancaster County.

Cameron says students were able to get quickly off the bus thanks to other people on the road, and the Hoober family is just thankful Cameron is safe.

"Luckily, there was other people there to help us get out," said Cameron.

"I got a little emotional, but he was okay is what was ringing in my mind," said Karen Hoober.

Cameron will continue to ride the bus to school when needed. His mom says the roads are safe, but schools should consider requiring seat belts on buses.