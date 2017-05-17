Lincoln Highway East back open after hit-and-run crash involving Lancaster Mennonite school bus

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Lincoln Highway East is back open after a hit-and-run driver caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a Lancaster Mennonite school bus Wednesday morning in East Lampeter Township.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. along Lincoln Highway East near Route 896.

Authorities say 14 students and the bus driver were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. The driver of an escort vehicle was also hurt.

So far, 12 student, the bus driver and the driver of the escort vehicle were discharged from the hospital.

One student was airlifted to an area children’s hospital and another student was transferred to a different children’s hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a light-colored, new-model sedan who fled the scene. Investigators say the driver attempted to pass two tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Route 30. The driver tried to pass the tractor-trailers in the westbound lane, but veered back into the eastbound lane after seeing the approaching westbound school bus. As the driver veered back into the eastbound lanes, they hit the rear of an escort vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it sideswiped the school bus.

The driver of the sedan failed to stop and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about that driver or the vehicle, which would have front-bumper damage, is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

Traffic is flowing again on Rt 30 at Hwy 896 after an early morning school bus crash that kept the road closed for more than 7 hours @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rAIwar7RL8 — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) May 17, 2017