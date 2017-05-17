× Man charged in recent burglaries at Lancaster City churches

LANCASTER, Pa. – Several recent burglaries at Lancaster City churches may be solved. The most recent incident apparently Tuesday night at about 10:42 p.m. at St.Mary’s Church at 119 S. Prince Street. A witness had seen a male pulled open a locked door to the church and then enter the building.

Officers responding to the scene established a perimeter around the church building. A male, later identified as 40-year-old Ruben Umbarto Nazario walkout through the front center doors. He was immediately detained by police. Officers then went into the church with assistance from a K9 unit. The building was searched and no one else was found inside.

Nazario was found to be in possession of improvised burglary tools that were used to enter the building. He was transported to the Lancaster City Police station for processing.

Nazario was charged with Burglary and Possessing Instruments of Crime. Following arraignment he was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

City Detective Toby Hickey will be charging Nazario with two additional Burglaries that occurred at local churches on Sunday May 14. Those incidents occurred at St. Joseph’s Church 438 St. Joseph Street and the Annunciation Orthodox Church 64 Hershey Avenue. The arrest warrants will be served on Nazario at the prison.