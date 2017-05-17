× Mechanicsburg man charged with DUI, carrying unlicensed firearm

EAST PENNSBORO, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – On Sunday, May 14, at approximately 1:15 a.m., East Pennsboro Police responded to the report of a vehicle obstructing traffic on the Taylor Bridge Bypass near 21st Street.

Police located the vehicle and found the driver, Philip Goth, 28, of the 500 block of Jacob Lane, Mechanicsburg , to be intoxicated. Goth was also found to be carrying a loaded firearm without having a license to do so.

Goth was arrested and charged with DUI and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License.