Millersburg man faces aggravated indecent assault charges after alleged sexual assault

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersburg man is facing charges after sexually assaulting a woman.

Brett Acker, 42, is facing aggravated indecent assault charges after the April 12 incident.

On April 12 between 3 and 7 p.m., Acker was at the victim’s residence before following her inside and sexually assaulting┬áher.

Police interviewed Acker who confessed to the crime, and he was arrested on May 16.

Acker was transported to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight bail.