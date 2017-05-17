× Millersburg man faces aggravated indecent assault charges after alleged sexual assault

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersburg man is facing charges after sexually assaulting a woman.

Brett Acker, 42, is facing aggravated indecent assault charges after the April 12 incident.

On April 12 between 3 and 7 p.m., Acker was at the victim’s residence before following her inside and sexually assaulting her.

Police interviewed Acker who confessed to the crime, and he was arrested on May 16.

Acker was transported to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight bail.