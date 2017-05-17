× Morgan Wallen to open for Thomas Rhett at the York Fair

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Former Voice contestant, Morgan Wallen, and country artist, Thomas Rhett, are set to rock the York Fair stage.

Wallen was a contestant chosen by Usher on the Voice before being stolen by Adam Levine. He looks forward to performing on a big stage.

Rhett’s debut album, “It Goes Like This”, had five Top 40 hits and three Number One tracks.

His sophomore release, “Tangled Up, is certified platinum and produced three chart-toppers, including the double platinum, six week number one hit, “Die A Happy Man”, “Crash and Burn”, and “T-Shirt.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 9:00 am at the York Fair Box Office on Carlisle Avenue, by phone at (717) 848-2033 and online here.

Tickets are $69 for Pit (standing on the track – no chairs) & center Plaza; $59 for Center Grandstand; $45 for side Plaza and Loge and $39 for side Grandstand seating areas. There is a processing fee for phone, mail and internet orders. ALL Grandstand Show tickets include the gate admission fee with the exception of “Will Call” tickets.