× New traffic pattern coming to Route 22 on May 19

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A new traffic pattern will go into effect on Route 22 on Friday, May 19.

There are currently four westbound lanes available to motorists between Colonial Road and I-83 – a left turn lane, two through lanes, and a far right lane for the on-ramp to northbound I-83. Beginning Friday morning, the far-right lane will be closed to all traffic. This traffic restriction is necessary so that construction crews can excavate and make drainage upgrades for the I-83 Exit 50 interchange project and also work on the adjacent curbing and sidewalk.

Consequently, instead of four westbound lanes, there will be three — the left turn lane and the two through lanes with access to the on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be available from the right through lane. The far right lane closure will remain in place until late fall.

This work is part of an overall construction contract to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township – Elmerton Avenue (SR 3026), Jonestown Road (Route 22) and Union Deposit Road (SR 3020). Construction work this year involves the Union Deposit Road bridge at I-83 Exit 48 and the Route 22 bridge at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange. The Union Deposit Road bridge will be rebuilt this year; work on the Route 22 bridge and interchange will continue into next year.

All three new bridges will provide greater lateral under clearance to provide the width necessary to widen I-83 to six lanes. The I-83 widening project is currently scheduled to start in late 2018 and finish in 2021.