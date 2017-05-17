× No names on the primary ballot? In Lewisberry, that’s on purpose

LEWISBERRY, Pa. – If you took a look at Tuesday’s primary ballot in this York County community, you would be forgiven if you thought no one wanted to hold office in this borough of about 350 residents.

Instead, those who currently hold positions as mayor, on borough council and others typically mount write-in campaigns in November, practically bypassing the primaries.

On Tuesday, 17 write-in votes were cast for mayor, 91 votes for five seats on borough council, and fewer than ten each for positions like tax collector and elections inspector in Lewisberry, according to cumulative vote totals for both political parties from York County Elections.

“We just don’t go through the hassle of getting on the ballot during the primaries,” said William Thompson, a councilman who still has two years left on his term. “Most of us that have been elected have been written in in the November election.”

Thompson says he has been written in by Lewisberry voters twice before, but seeing no names on the ballot may have been a little bit surprising.

“I think this is the first time really that we haven’t had anybody that wanted to get on the ballot for the primaries,” Thompson said.

Most residents approached by FOX43 Wednesday about the practice seemed indifferent about the campaign style or supported it. There is nothing in state or local law that forbids trying to win an election in this manner, elections officials tell FOX43.

But there are some voters who still found themselves concerned that no one was on the ballot, even though current borough leaders intend to keep serving.

“It cuts out the voter, it cuts out the people like myself that went and voted and wanted a choice,” Julia Blessing, a resident who voted in the primary Tuesday, said.

There is the possibility voters may not know who wants the position, and thus does not have the ability to study up on the candidates beforehand.

“My right to vote is something I take seriously,” she said. “Now it would prompt me to maybe dig further.”

The requirements to get on the ballot include filling out paperwork, gathering ten signatures of Lewisberry voters and submitting that before the filing deadline, elections officials said.

In this case, since no one was officially on the ballot in Lewisberry, whoever gets the most write-in votes in November wins.