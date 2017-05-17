Police seek to identify car theft suspect

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Springettsbury Township Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a car thief. Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

The incident happened at the Rutters 1099 Haines Road at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. The male suspect is wearing a white or light baseball cap and had a backpac in the surveillance photos.

Anyone who may be able to any information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Springettsbury Township Police at (717) 757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at jtrout@Springettsbury.com

.