× Previously deported three times, illegal alien indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gustavo Mulato, 25, of Mexico, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg with illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Mulato was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in April 2012, and twice in July 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2012, and was found in the United States in Schuylkill County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

In March 2012, he was convicted in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas of resisting arrest, an offense which subjects him to enhanced penalties in the current case.

Because of Mulato’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty for this offense of ten years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).