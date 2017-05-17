× Senator Pat Toomey and Senator Bob Casey issue statements on Robert Mueller’s appointment to special counsel

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Bob Casey(D-Pa) Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) each issued statements regarding the appointment of Robert Mueller to special counsel:

In a Tweet Senator Casey stated:

“I commend the Department of Justice for taking the appropriate step of appointing a special counsel to investigate the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and any links to the Trump campaign. The issue of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials is extremely serious and the American people deserve answers.”

Senator Toomey:

“I continue to believe that the President should promptly nominate an FBI Director who is above politics—ideally a Democrat—to restore public trust. Such an appointment would obviate the need for an independent counsel.

“In the interim, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to continue the investigation into any links between Russia and individuals associated with the Trump campaign, and any matters that arose from such investigation—an assignment that encompasses investigating the recent allegations surrounding Michael Flynn and James Comey.

“I have every confidence that Robert Mueller will execute these responsibilities with integrity and professionalism.

“I look forward to reviewing the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the findings by the various House and Senate Committees investigating these issues.”