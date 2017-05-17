× Soaring to 90 once again Thursday!

HOT AND HUMID

Many spots will touch 90 degrees again Thursday. You’ll notice it is a bit stickier too. While more clouds stream in, temperatures heat up quickly to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A late day thunderstorm or two could pop up. There is a better chance for isolated thunderstorms as our next system approaches Friday. The front is expected to weaken, and moisture is lacking, so storms are not expected to be widespread but isolated in nature. Temperatures are still quite warm but fall back to the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend looks to remain mostly dry but temperatures are back in the 70s. It’s a pleasant day Saturday under partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. Clouds build in for Sunday, however, expect a mostly dry day. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two heading towards evening. High temperatures top out in the middle and upper 70s. It turns a bit humid again for Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. High temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s. The trend Tuesday and Wednesday is for drier air to move back over the area, along with cooler temperatures too.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist