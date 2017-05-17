× Violent assault at Cedar Cliff High School

LOWER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County, Pa. — A violent assault at Cedar Cliff High School results in a hospital visit for the victim and prison for the attacker. It happened Monday around 6 p.m. Police say Alexander Rodery, 18, of New Cumberland, attacked the victim because he walked with Rodery’s girlfriend from the McDonald’s located on Carlisle Road to the school. The girl had requested the victim escort her from the McDonald’s because Rodery was yelling at her for talking to the victim.

Rodery followed the victim and the girl into the weight room at the school and confronted them. Rodery allegedly pushed the victim down to the ground and proceeded to kick and stomp his head. He also punched him in the head. The victim was taken to West Shore Pinnacle Hospital and was diagnosed with a “closed head injury” and a closed fracture of the nasal bone.

The girl and other witnesses confirmed the victim’s account of what happened. Additionally, the attack was caught on cell phone video, where police say Rodery is seen punching the victim about 20 times in the head and kicking him in the head about 10 times. The last three kicks were stomps on the victim’s head while he was laying on the ground on his side.

Rodery is charged with aggravated and simple assault. He is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.