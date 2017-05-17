Warwick advances in District 3 boys lacrosse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, York County - The District 3 boys lacrosse tournament is underway and Warwick is now part of the 3A quarterfinals. The 10th seeded Warriors hit the road to York County and drove home 10-7 winners against Red Lion. The program picked up their second win in district playoff history. Connor Brechbill and Joshua Croyle both finished with three goals and one assist. Warwick now travels to No. 2 Manheim Township for the next round on Thursday.

Other District 3 boys lacrosse first round scores:

Class 3A

(5) Governor Mifflin 8, (12) Elizabethtown 7 (OT)

(6) Hempfield 12, (11) Penn Manor 8

(9) Carlisle 8, (8) Dallastown 7

Class 2A

(1) Palmyra 19, (16) Spring Grove 5

(2) York Catholic 18, (15) South Western 13

(3) Hershey 15, (14) Conrad Weiser 4

(4) Trinity 15, (13) West York 14

(8) Cocalico 8, (9) Berks Catholic 7

(10) Lower Dauphin 10, (7) Red Land 9

(11) York Suburban 4, (6) Lancaster Country Day 3

(12) Eastern York 9, (5) Susquehannock 7